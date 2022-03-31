Ryan Lowe wants a robust Preston North End squad next season

The PNE manager has made no secret of the fact that the planning for the 2022/23 campaign is underway, although that doesn’t mean he’s taken his eye off the remaining eight games of this season.

Lowe said: “We are working hard to bring some better players to the club, more robust players who I can rely on week in, week out, whether they are young, experienced or a little bit older.

"We will look at the youth system too, we have got players coming through, one or two potential stars.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"The recruitment has already started in terms of how we go about our business and who we might bring in.”

Lowe’s reference to players being robust is more along the lines of being able to churn out runs of games at a consistent standard.

North End have had their fair share of injuries this season, both long and medium term, which at times has frustrated Lowe when it comes to team selection.

When it comes to having young players in the squad, Lowe says he’ll pick them if they show the necessary talent rather than just tick a box.

Before the end of this season, he’s told PNE fans that they will see one of the players from the current youth set-up in the first-team squad.

There’s then another group of youngsters who Lowe wants to see a bit more from before they get their chance.

At the meet the manager event at Deepdale, Lowe said: “There will definitely be one who you will see before the end of the season, someone who has caught my eye since I came through the door.

"There are other lads who I was told about when I came in who I think are done okay but they have to do a little bit more.

"We had four of them in the office not long ago and told them ‘Big things are expected of you but I haven’t really seen that yet. Until you show the manager that, I can’t pick you’.