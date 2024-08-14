Preston North End's Ryan Ledson | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson says it is vital to get the 'feel good' factor back around Deepdale, as the Lilywhites look to appoint a new manager.

Ryan Lowe's exit, after two-and-a-half years, was confirmed on Monday - following the opening game of the season against Sheffield United. The 45-year-old told director Peter Ridsdale he felt he had taken PNE as far as he could, having arrived in December 2021 and secured 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes.

North End, under interim boss and Lowe's former assistant Mike Marsh, beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup. Ledson was back in the team for that one, and on the score sheet. Post-match, he shared his thoughts on the last few days - and where the Lilywhites go from here.

"I think it was a shock because it was after one game," said Ledson. "But, it's the gaffer's decision at the end of the day and he has done what's right for him. Fair play to him. None of the lads fell out with him - everyone was still playing for him. He is a top fella to be honest with you. Whether it's just got on top of him and too much, he's taken it out of (the club's) hands."

Ledson added: "We just need the feel-good and that comes from within as well. That comes from the lads. Obviously, whoever comes in or what the sketch is, we've had the conversations as lads, that we need to be better. We need to make sure it is a positive place to come into work and a positive place to play. It has been one game and we've played Sheffield United, who've just come down from the Premier League. Now, we've got 45 games to go - the season has just started. And that's why, on Saturday, we need to get off the mark and get some points on the board."

Marsh felt Lowe made the correct decision, given that the working conditions on a match day were no longer 'healthy' - North End's manager was booed off the pitch after defeat to the Blades. He felt the players were freed up against the Black Cats in midweek, and Ledson felt a much better vibe about the place.

On whether the atmosphere potentially got to players, he said: "Maybe, yeah, maybe. I think it was a lot more positive tonight, with the fans. Maybe that comes from our style of play, to get people off their seats and shouting. So, maybe a little bit of both. We started with a back five and changed to a back four, after 20 minutes. It just looked a lot better I think, than it has done in recent weeks. Maybe our shackles are off and let's go and play a little bit more. I don't know if that's just mentally or what, but it looked quite good."

Marsh felt PNE looked better in a back four, following the tactical tweak mid-way through the first 45 minutes against Sunderland. Ledson has been at PNE since 2018 and played in several different formations, but the wing-back system was stuck to, more or less, for the duration of Lowe's reign. He understands why there were calls for something new to be tried.

"Yeah, I can see that," said Ledson. "I can see why people are saying it, but I can also see why we still play it. When the manager is in charge, it's the manager's decision at the end of the day and that goes. It is one of them."