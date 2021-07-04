Ryan Ledson ready for more responsibility at PNE this season

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy alongside Ryan Ledson.

Ledson was named PNE fans’ and players’ player of the year last season in a break-out season for the midfielder.

Now going into his fourth pre-season at North End, it is the first one where Ledson could be described as a senior member of the squad.

Ben Pearson was often preferred to the former Oxford United man but that all changed last season as the former refused to sign a new contract and was sold to AFC Bournemouth.

Now the 23-year-old is one of the stars at Deepdale and wants to carry the form from last season into the 2021/22 campaign.

He told the Lancashire Post: “I just want to carry on where I left off.

“I had a good season personally and I’m full of confidence and I want to carry on.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I just want to do as well as I can, play every minute and do as well as I can for Preston.

“I do feel extra responsibility – I’ve got to perform.

“If I want to be playing and playing the games that I should play then I’ve got to perform end of.

“I think everyone has to.

“Everyone who goes onto that pitch has got to perform and do their best for Preston North End and if it’s not good enough, we’ll be telling people.”

First up for the Lilywhites is the visit of Hull City, with the home form high on the agenda for Ledson.

“We’ve definitely got to better last season,” he continued. “I think the home form needs to improve right from the get-go, we lost our first five last year and that’s just not good enough.

“We need to be fighting for those play-offs.”

“We’ve got to take the positives of last season too, the new manager has been a breath of fresh air, really. Even with the setup around the place, there’s a lot of positivity and that’s just what we want.

“Not just on the pitches, in the building as well and everyone is together.

“We’re looking forward to this season and hopefully we can do well.”