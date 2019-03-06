Ryan Ledson made step up to Championship level look easy with Preston North End

Ryan Ledson is pleased with the progress he has made during his first season with Preston North End.

The midfielder returned to the side for the 1-1 draw with Bristol City last time out on Saturday.

It was his 22nd appearance since his move from Oxford last summer, Ledson being brought back in by Alex Neil due to Ben Pearson’s suspension.

“Being a 21-year-old lad coming from League One up to my first season in the Championship, it’s been a massive learning curve,” said the former Everton youngster.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot, even just training with better players.

“I can see myself improving and I think it’s showing on the pitch.

“Hopefully next season I’m ready to kick on. I’m back home in the North West, I’m at a massive club in the Championship and for my first season, to be where we are and to have played as many games as I have, I think it’s a good one with 11 games still to go.

“I’ll be giving it my all and everyone’s got to play their part.”

Pearson’s two-game ban also covers Saturday’s game at Blackburn Rovers, Ledson therefore set to get a taste of derby action this weekend as the Lilywhites look to make it 10 games unbeaten in the Championship.

It is the form of PNE’s No.4 that means the Liverpudlian has largely acted as an understudy this season.

“We all know what Pearo’s like – he’s a top player,” said Ledson.

“Should he be playing higher? Yes, everyone knows that.

“I know I’ve got to wait my turn and if a suspension comes like it has, every time I get on the pitch I’ve going to try my best and try everything I can to stay in the team.

“You can’t let the game pass you by.

“Whenever you’re out on the pitch you’ve got to try and show what a top player you are.

“It goes for anyone who gets an opportunity. You’ve got to how people what you’re made of.

“Hopefully I did that on Saturday.”

Being a like-for-like replacement for Pearson is not necessarily Ledson’s natural position, the former England youth international having played in a slightly more advanced role for Oxford.

He is however just happy to do a job wherever asked.

“I do like to get forward and do like to press as the No.8,” Ledson said.

“But I can be a No.6 as well like Ben – I play in-between really.

“Obviously though, whenever I’m involved I’ll do the job the manager wants me to do. I’m not fussed.”