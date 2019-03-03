Ryan Ledson enjoying pressure being off Preston North End in play-off race after Bristol City draw

Ryan Ledson remained bullish about Preston North End’s play-off hopes after their draw with Bristol City.

The Lilywhites made it nine games unbeaten in the Championship as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Deepdale.

Ryan Ledson keeps a close eye on former PNE man Josh Brownhill

That meant they failed to close the gap to the Robins in the final play-off place, North End six points back in 12th at the close of play on Saturday.

“The game was a bit of a six-pointer,” said Ledson, back in the side with Ben Pearson suspended.

“If we had won we would have been right there closing in on them.

“I’d rather be in our position than Bristol City’s position at the minute though. The pressure’s on them.

Ryan Ledson competes with Bristol City goalscorer Famara Diedhiou

“If we keep going, stay unbeaten, keep picking up points and wins then come four or five games to go we’ll be right in the mix.

“We take a point and move onto the derby at Blackburn next week and a massive game.

“Three points there turns this into a good point.”

The game was a stop-start affair in the first-half, Daniel Johnson sweeping home the opener just before half-time.

“I think both teams set up to match each other up,” said Ledson, making his first Championship start since the New Year’s Day defeat at Rotherham.

“It was a scrappy game and both teams couldn’t get the ball down and play.

“It was all about second balls and trying to put it in the channels.

“We did that better than them in the first half and I think that’s why we went in at half-time in front.

“With them getting the goal it’s ended in a draw and I think we’re unlucky.”

That feeling comes in no small part due to the fact that Famara Diedhiou was seemingly in an offside position when equalising 20 minutes from time.

“With us going ahead you’d like to think the second one would have killed them off,” Ledson said.

“But they’ve got one back and it’s unfortunate because it’s a yard offside.

“It’s out of our hands and we can’t do anything about refereeing decisions, we just didn’t get the rub of the green on that one.

“In the end it’s cost us an extra two points.”