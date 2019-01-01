Rotherham United 2 Preston North End 1 - Lilywhites pay the price for missed chances in New Year's Day clash

Preston North End paid the price for missed first-half chances as they went down to defeat on New Year's Day to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Lilywhites could have been three or four goals to the good during an opening half hour in which they got behind their hosts' defence for fun.

PNE skipper Tom Clarke makes a challenge as Tom Barkhuizen watches on

Not making the most of one of those opportunities came back to haunt them in first-half stoppage-time when Will Vaulks fired Rotherham ahead with a 25-yard free-kick.

The second half was a more even contest with North End failing to find the space to play in which they had done in the first period.

They conceded a second goal on the break in the 76th minute, Michael Smith heading home.

Lukas Nmecha quickly halved the arrears when he scored at the far post after good work from skipper Tom Clarke.

Late pressure failed to produce an equaliser and this was a third defeat in four games for Alex Neil's men which leaves them looking over their shoulder at the teams below them.

North End had been unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, none of their walking-wounded fit yet enough to return.

For the first half-hour of the contest, PNE played their way through Rotherham at will and squandered enough openings to end the game as a contest.

As early as the fourth minute Paul Gallagher's spinning through ball played Nmecha clear down the side of the box, the striker's low shot parried at the near post by Millers goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Tom Barkhuizen nicked possession off the hosts to get clear on goal in the 12th minute, his run halted a couple of yards outside the box by Matt Palmer's foul.

The colour of the card was only yellow for the hosts' midfielder when red would not have been a surprise.

Gallagher took the resulting free-kick, his effort staying low and beating the wall, Rodak getting down to parry.

A fine pass from Nmecha played Barkhuizen through on goal at the quarter hour mark, his shot going across goal and wide when a square ball inside to supporting team-mates looked the better option.

Just 60 seconds later Barkhuizen burst clear again, this time choosing to play in Graham Burke who the keeper was quick to close down and block his shot.

Burke fired a low shot across goal from the left hand side of the box and just wide as North End kept up their bombardment.

A rare chance at the other end saw Vaulks' long throw-in cleared out of the penalty area as far as Ben Wiles, his first-time volley tipped over by Declan Rudd.

Daniel Johnson broke away down the inside-right channel but his ball into the box evaded two or three of his team-mates and the opening went begging.

Totally against the run of play, Rotherham took the lead a minute into first-half stoppage-time.

Clarke gave away a free-kick 25 yards out, Vaulks stepping-up and hammering the set-piece into the roof of the net.

Rotherham made a double substitution at half-time, while they were leading that probably indicated how off the pace they had been in the first half.

North End's early play in the second half lacked the flow of the first 45 minutes, with them not finding the space they had been doing.

They struggled to get on the ball and it was Rotherham who had the better of the play as the half went on.

Ryan Williams sent a low shot inches wide of the post with an hour played after PNE had not cleared their lines on the edge of the box.

They lost the services of Andrew Hughes in the 67th minute, the left-back having taken a knock on the shin in the first half.

He was replaced by Calum Woods who came on for his first appearance since August.

North End went so close to an equaliser when Nmecha met Gallagher's free-kick at the far post.

He angled a header goalwards, Rodak diving to claw it away off the line.

Moments later though, Rotherham counter-attacked to score their second goal.

Johnson's slack pass saw the home side break down their left, substitute Joe Newell lifting a cross over to the far post for Smith to head home.

Less than two minutes later, North End got themselves back in the contest.

Clarke chased the ball down the right, his cross to the far post picking out Nmecha who chested down and fired into the net despite the best efforts of Richard Wood on the line who could only scoop it into the roof of the net.

Preston piled on the pressure after that, their best chance of an equaliser coming when the ball struck Millers midfielder Ben Wiles in a scramble and rolling goalwards, Semi Ajayi clearing off the line.

Rotherham: Rodak, Ajayi, Raggett, Wood, Mattock, Palmer (Forde 46), Taylor (Newell 46), Vaulks, Wiles, Williams, Smith. Subs (not used): Yates, Hinds, Southern-Cooper, Price.

PNE: Rudd, Clarke, Storey, Huntington, Hughes (Woods 67), Ledson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Burke, Gallagher, Nmecha. Subs (not used): Fisher, Simpson, Baxter, O'Reilly, Walker, Crowe.

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)