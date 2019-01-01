Rotherham United 2-1 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End slipped to a third defeat in four Championship games at Rotherham on New Year's Day. Look back on all the action as it happened. Daniel Johnson in action at the New York Stadium Exeter confirm release clause met by several clubs for Jayden Stockley with Preston strongly linked