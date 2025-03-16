Rick Parry believes the Bill could become law by this summer

The Football Governance Bill could become law by the summer, says English Football League chairman Rick Parry.

EFL chairman Rick Parry feels the current system in football is ‘broken’ and has referenced Preston North End as an example.

Earlier this week the Football Governance Bill reached its report stage and will be examined in the House of Lords. The Bill will introduce a first independent regulator in the English men’s professional game - having been initially tabled back in March 2024 and reintroduced in October.

It has previously failed to pass through Parliament but Parry says the latest version is ‘better than the last one’. The regulator would oversee England’s top five leagues, have the power to assess parachute payments, issue licences to club owners, impose a new deal on the Premier League and EFL, among other things.

Parry - who has been one of the strongest campaigners for a regulator and regularly lobbied for a fairer distribution of cash - spoke to journalists in midweek about the Bill. He was asked whether a club like Plymouth Argyle - who sell out every home game but still struggle to compete - prove the issues at play.

“That is what we are trying to change.”

"Yes, absolutely," said Parry. "It shouldn't be about owners having to write their checks in the Championship for £15/16million a year, because that is not sustainability. It should be about fairer shares of revenue so that well run clubs have a chance. The system is frankly broken at the moment.

“If you look at a club in the north west - Preston North End - which is a very well run club, no debt, perfectly decent stadium, reasonable attendances... the owner and Hemmings family have gone on record repeatedly pointing out to fans that they are writing out checks in excess of £10million per year.

“Not going mad, not blowing their brains trying to get into the Premier League but just surviving. That is what we are trying to change, so that clubs like Argyle can invest sensibly. Investing in stadia and generating more income is a perfectly sensible and responsible thing to be doing.

“What we need is a system where they can be rewarded with success on the pitch, so it's almost the archetypal example of why we want change.”