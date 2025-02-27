One Preston North End player could make themselves a hero this weekend as the Lilywhites look to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Standing in the Lilywhites’ way are Lancashire rivals Burnley, as the two sides lock horns two weeks on from the 0-0 Championship draw.

It’s the 142nd meeting between PNE and the Clarets with 56 wins for North End and 55 for Burnley - with 30 draws played out.

The Turf Moor side have held the upper hand in recent editions of the fixture. Preston certainly enjoyed some memorable days the noughties against Burnley though.

We’ve dipped into the archives to take a look at some of the best images from those wins!

1 . Mark Rankine celebrates his goal in a 4-1 win

2 . Hat-trick hero Ricardo Fuller - a memorable 5-3 win in 2003

3 . Nugent breaks the deadlock in 2007 - PNE go on to win 2-0