13 great retro photos of Preston North End wins over Burnley as Nugent and Fuller feature - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 12:23 BST

The Lancashire rivals face off in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend

One Preston North End player could make themselves a hero this weekend as the Lilywhites look to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Standing in the Lilywhites’ way are Lancashire rivals Burnley, as the two sides lock horns two weeks on from the 0-0 Championship draw.

It’s the 142nd meeting between PNE and the Clarets with 56 wins for North End and 55 for Burnley - with 30 draws played out.

The Turf Moor side have held the upper hand in recent editions of the fixture. Preston certainly enjoyed some memorable days the noughties against Burnley though.

We’ve dipped into the archives to take a look at some of the best images from those wins!

1. Mark Rankine celebrates his goal in a 4-1 win

Archive/LEP

2. Hat-trick hero Ricardo Fuller - a memorable 5-3 win in 2003

Archive/LEP

3. Nugent breaks the deadlock in 2007 - PNE go on to win 2-0

Archive/LEP

4. Ormerod incoming...

Archive/LEP

