Gunn, Woodman, Dijksteel - All 86 players released as Championship 2025 retained lists published - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 19th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 16:19 BST

More than half of last season’s Championship have published their retained lists

A total of 82 player exits have been confirmed among the 2024/25 Championship clubs.

The deadline to inform out-of-contract players of their futures was May 17, while those competing in the play-offs have four days after their final game. Yet to announce their retained lists are PNE’s Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

Cardiff City, Coventry City, QPR, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Watford and West Brom are also yet to publish. Below is a full run down of the players let go - one of whom has already been snapped up by Preston North End.

Kal Naismith, Ayman Benarous, Stefan Bajic, Kai Churchley, Tim Ap Sion, Marley Rose, Romani Rowe and Callum Wood.

1. Kal Naismith - Bristol City

Kal Naismith, Ayman Benarous, Stefan Bajic, Kai Churchley, Tim Ap Sion, Marley Rose, Romani Rowe and Callum Wood. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Jack Bateson, Dominic dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold and Dion Pereira.

2. Luton Town

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Jack Bateson, Dominic dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold and Dion Pereira. | David Horn

Photo Sales
Tom Barkhuizen, Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Rohan Luthra, Erik Pieters, Kemar Roofe and Conor Washington.

3. Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen, Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Rohan Luthra, Erik Pieters, Kemar Roofe and Conor Washington. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Josuha Guilavogui

4. Leeds United

Josuha Guilavogui | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Championship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice