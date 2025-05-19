A total of 82 player exits have been confirmed among the 2024/25 Championship clubs.

The deadline to inform out-of-contract players of their futures was May 17, while those competing in the play-offs have four days after their final game. Yet to announce their retained lists are PNE’s Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

Cardiff City, Coventry City, QPR, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Watford and West Brom are also yet to publish. Below is a full run down of the players let go - one of whom has already been snapped up by Preston North End.

Kal Naismith, Ayman Benarous, Stefan Bajic, Kai Churchley, Tim Ap Sion, Marley Rose, Romani Rowe and Callum Wood - Bristol City

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell, Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Jack Bateson, Dominic dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold and Dion Pereira - Luton Town

Tom Barkhuizen, Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Rohan Luthra, Erik Pieters, Kemar Roofe and Conor Washington.