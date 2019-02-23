Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy watches on as Sean Maguire and Alan Browne star in Preston's win over Millwall

Sean Maguire and Alan Browne impressed watching Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy during Preston North End’s win over Millwall.

The pair’s new international boss was in the stands for the Lilywhites’ 3-1 win at The Den on Saturday. .

Sean Maguire salutes the Preston North End fans at the final whistle

Maguire grabbed PNE’s third goal as they moved up to 10th in the Championship while top scorer Browne was all-action in the middle of the park.

“Sean’s movement today was exceptional and his finish for the goal was different class,” McCarthy told the FA Ireland website.

“His play as the lone striker was excellent.

“He got in behind the Millwall defence, he ran the channels and he put in a great shift capped by that finish for the third Preston goal.

Alan Browne in the thick of the action against Millwall

“It seemed like the Preston fans were singing about Sean throughout the game and it was easy to see why.

“Alan Browne did really well for Preston as well.

“The Preston midfield swamped Millwall and Alan was central to everything they did with another powerful display.

“I like the way he gets forward in support and gets amongst the goals as well.

“He didn’t get many chances at Millwall but he has 11 goals already this season and I like that that in a central midfielder.”

McCarthy will name his squad for the EURO 2020 qualifiers Gibraltar and Georgia on March 7.