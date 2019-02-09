Recall for Tom Barkhuizen to the Preston North End team a 'big call' for Alex Neil in the win against Bolton Wanderers

Preston North End boss Alex Neil felt the 'big call' of recalling Tom Barkhuizen to the side was crucial in the victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Barkhuizen returned to the starting XI for the 2-1 win at the University of Bolton Stadium after four games on the bench, replacing Jayden Stockley.

Tom Barkhuizen is congratulated after scoring Preston's second goal against Bolton

The switch saw Sean Maguire play up front with Barkhuizen providing pace on the right-wing, with North End's movement causing Bolton all sorts of problems.

Barkhuizen set up Alan Browne for the opening goal late in the first half and then scored PNE's second goal in the 83rd minute.

Neil said: "It was a big call for me to bring Tommy B back in.

"The team had been doing well, big Jayden had been leading the line well but I just felt that having watched Bolton, movement and pace was going to be the order of the day and that proved to be the case.

"The easiest thing is to go with the team which played the last game and did well without paying any attention to how you are going to try and win the game.

"When you make big calls you leave yourselves open to criticism or leave yourself open to praise if it works.

"That is the job of being a manager, people entrust me to make the right decision.

"Whether we won the game or not, it was the right decision.

"The weaknesses Bolton had and strengths we could pose was to move them, have dynamic players at the top end."

Barkhuizen's goal was his seventh of the campaign, with Browne now on 11 which makes him North End's top scorer outright after being level with Callum Robinson.