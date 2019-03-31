Jayden Stockley scores Preston's consolation goal at Reading

Reading 2 Preston North End 1 - Player ratings

Preston North End saw their unbeaten run halted by Reading at the Madjeski Stadium.

How did the North End players rate in the 2-1 reverse?

The goalkeeper hesitated for the second goal but produced a fine fingertip save to push Ejaria's shot against the post

1. Declan Rudd 6

The goalkeeper hesitated for the second goal but produced a fine fingertip save to push Ejaria's shot against the post
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Caught out upfield by Swift's turn for the first goal and had plenty to contend with when Reading were attacking in the first half.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Caught out upfield by Swift's turn for the first goal and had plenty to contend with when Reading were attacking in the first half.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Seemed to leave the back pass for the second goal to Rudd rather than put his foot through it. Not as assured as he has been.

3. Jordan Storey 6

Seemed to leave the back pass for the second goal to Rudd rather than put his foot through it. Not as assured as he has been.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Beaten in the air before the second goal and caught out a couple of times. Great recovery run in the second half to tackle Meite.

4. Josh Earl 6

Beaten in the air before the second goal and caught out a couple of times. Great recovery run in the second half to tackle Meite.
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4