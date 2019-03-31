Reading 2 Preston North End 1 - Player ratings Preston North End saw their unbeaten run halted by Reading at the Madjeski Stadium. How did the North End players rate in the 2-1 reverse? 1. Declan Rudd 6 The goalkeeper hesitated for the second goal but produced a fine fingertip save to push Ejaria's shot against the post Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 6 Caught out upfield by Swift's turn for the first goal and had plenty to contend with when Reading were attacking in the first half. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 6 Seemed to leave the back pass for the second goal to Rudd rather than put his foot through it. Not as assured as he has been. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Josh Earl 6 Beaten in the air before the second goal and caught out a couple of times. Great recovery run in the second half to tackle Meite. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4