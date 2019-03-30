Reading 2 Preston North End 1 - as it happened at the Madejski Stadium PNE midfielder Daniel Johnson in action against Reading Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End saw their unbeaten run grind to a halt at Reading. A look back at all the action from the Madejski Stadium. Scroll down through the live blog. Reading 2 Preston North End 1 - the Lilywhites' unbeaten run comes to an end at the Madejski Stadium Dave Sedddon’s PNE pressview: Preston’s Ben Davies can count himself unfortunate not to make the Championship’s team of the season