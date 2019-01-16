Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, odds, the referee and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash

Preston North End travel to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday.

From likely line-ups to key men and the referee, all you need to know ahead of the weekend's game can be found below.

Steve McClaren and Alex Neil will go head-to-head again on Saturday

Likely line-ups

QPR: Lumley, Furlong, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell, Osayi-Samuel, Cousins, Manning, Freeman, Eze, Wells.

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Storey, Huntington, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen, Stockley.

Key men

Eberechi Eze: QPR’s prize asset is being linked with a big-money to the Premier League this season. The 20-year-old is a dynamic player who can play as an attacking midfielder or off the wing. Former Arsenal youngster has scored four goals so far this season.

In the home dugout

Steve McClaren: The former England manager landed the QPR job in May and his first competitive game in charge was the R’s 1-0 defeat to North End at Deepdale in August. McClaren has managed eight clubs in England, Holland and Germany. He guided Dutch club Twente to their first Eredivisie title in 2010 before having a brief stint in charge of Wolfsburg in Germany. McClaren started his managerial career at Middlesbrough before having a 16-month stint as England boss.

The referee

Andrew Madley: The West Yorkshire official is in charge of Preston’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, this his third PNE game of the season. He refereed the 2-2 draw with Stoke in August and the 4-1 victory over Blackburn. This will be the 20th time Mr Madley has been in the middle for a North End game since 2011. He took charge of the corresponding fixture at Loftus Road in August 2016. Mr Madley has twice refereed in the Premier League this season.

Odds

QPR 11/9

Draw 5/2

PNE 31/12

This week in PNE history

60 years ago: On January 17, 1959, Preston beat Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road. Peter Thompson, Alec Farrell and Derek Mayers found the net. Just 48 hours later they beat Derby 4-2 in an FA Cup replay,

50 years ago: North End beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Deepdale on January 18, 1969. Neil McNab scored the winner.

44 years ago: Player/manager Bobby Charlton scored the only goal as Preston won 1-0 against Huddersfield at Leeds Road on January 18, 1975.

40 years ago: On January 16, 1979, Preston knocked First Division Derby out of the FA Cup, winning 3-0 at Deepdale in front of a 19,901 crowd. Alex Bruce scored twice and Francis Burns netted the other. It was the only game PNE played for more than a month due to a severe winter.