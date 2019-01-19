Queens Park Rangers 1-4 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction

Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts and Jordan Storey all scored their first Preston North End goals as Alex Neil’s side got back to winning ways at Loftus Road in some style.

Look back on all the action as it happened.

Sean Maguire in action on his return to the PNE starting line-up at QPR

Sean Maguire in action on his return to the PNE starting line-up at QPR