Queens Park Rangers 1-4 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts and Jordan Storey all scored their first Preston North End goals as Alex Neil’s side got back to winning ways at Loftus Road in some style. Look back on all the action as it happened. Sean Maguire in action on his return to the PNE starting line-up at QPR Dave Seddon’s Preston North End pressview: Spying on training sessions goes against the spirit of competition