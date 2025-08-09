QPR vs Preston North End LIVE confirmed team news and starting XIs from opening fixture
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named his first XI of the 2025/26 Championship season.
The Lilywhites kick things off in the capital as they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. New signings Daniel Jebbison and Jordan Thompson miss out along with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane.
Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small make their first starts while Odel Offiah is a substitute. Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine is also on the bench after signing on Friday.
QPR hand summer recruits Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue their full debuts, but the Rs are without Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonathan Varane, Paul Smyth and Michael Frey.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Valentin, Offiah, Lindsay, Carroll, Frokjaer, Devine, Okkels.
QPR starting XI: Walsh; Mbengue, Morrison, Esquerdinha, Field, Morgan, Madsen, Dembele, Poku, Chair. QPR subs: Nardi, Adamson, Cook, McCann, Bennie, Vale, Sutton, Kolli, Burrell.
LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End
Former PNE man on score sheet
Jack Whatmough has given Huddersfield the lead at Reading - it’s 0-1 to the Terriers with not long to go.
Julien Stephan on PNE
"It's a good team with experienced players who know the Championship very well - good defensive organisation, aggressive players, able to be dangerous in counter-attacks, crosses, set-pieces, long throws also.
"We know we will face a good team and a good opponent. But to be honest, the most important thing is to be focused on us.
“We have a lot of respect for Preston and for their players, of course. But I prefer to be focused on us, on our players, how we want to play."
The Rs...
QPR hand summer recruits Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue their full debuts, but the home side are without Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonathan Varane, Paul Smyth and Michael Frey.
QPR XI and subs
QPR starting XI: Walsh; Mbengue, Morrison, Esquerdinha, Field, Morgan, Madsen, Dembele, Poku, Chair.
QPR subs: Nardi, Adamson, Cook, McCann, Bennie, Vale, Sutton, Kolli, Burrell.
Story on North End team news
The Lilywhites kick things off in the capital as they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.
New signings Daniel Jebbison and Jordan Thompson miss out along with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane.
Alfie Devine is on the bench after signing on Friday. Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small make their full debuts.
Today's PNE XI and subs
How PNE line up at Loftus Road...
Welcome!
Good afternoon from Loftus Road...
Team news to come very soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.