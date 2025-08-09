All the action from the opening day of the Championship season for PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named his first XI of the 2025/26 Championship season.

The Lilywhites kick things off in the capital as they take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. New signings Daniel Jebbison and Jordan Thompson miss out along with Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane.

Andrija Vukcevic and Thierry Small make their first starts while Odel Offiah is a substitute. Tottenham Hotspur loan man Alfie Devine is also on the bench after signing on Friday.

QPR hand summer recruits Kwame Poku and Amadou Mbengue their full debuts, but the Rs are without Jake Clarke-Salter, Jonathan Varane, Paul Smyth and Michael Frey.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, McCann, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Valentin, Offiah, Lindsay, Carroll, Frokjaer, Devine, Okkels.