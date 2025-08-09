PNE head to Loftus Road for their first game of the 2025/26 season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom expects this Championship campaign to be ‘crazy’.

It’s the Lilywhites boss’ first full season in charge of the club, after securing survival on the final day of 2024/25.

PNE, who have made 10 new signings, are joined by relegated trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton and promoted trio Birmingham, Wrexham and Charlton.

Heckingbottom sees it as one of the most unpredictable Championships for some time, given the competitive feel throughout.

When asked if it’s time for PNE to have a strong season after a decade of second tier football, Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire on Thursday: “Everyone's wanting that. I think one thing that's happened this season, you can see with the teams that have come up and the teams that have come down, I have not got a clue which way this Championship's going to go.

“I'm looking at the money that's flying about whether that's fees, wages... I can't believe where it's at, but what we have to make sure is that that doesn't define what the league table looks like. So, it's going to be crazy, it's going to be competitive, more so than ever. We're working in our own market; we'll go about things our own way in the league too.

“I'm not bothered what clubs have spent, they've still got to come and try and take points off us and likewise, I'm not bothered what clubs have spent or what they pay on wages. When we go there we want to go and try and win, that's it, and that's our expectation for each game.”

It’s an opening day trip to the capital as PNE lock horns with Queens Park Rangers, who appointed French coach Julien Stephan as successor to Marti Cifuentes - now in charge of Leicester. The Rs have been hit hard in the injury department but have plenty of attacking flair still in their ranks, including summer recruit Kwame Poku.

On the hosts, Heckingbottom said: “We've got pre-season games to go on and line-ups, that’s it. New to the Championship, he will have ideas on how he sets his team up, how he wants to play in possession, out of possession. But again, that will be tested now and any change will be made based on how the performances are and results are in the Championship.

“Unless they come out flying and win a lot of games and stay at the top of the league, I would expect him to adapt throughout the season as well as he gets to know other clubs, other managers, the league itself, other players. We seemed to have it a lot last season; a lot of teams would just change managers, so we're guessing how they'd set up.

“They've got Ilias Chair as well (as Poku and Karamoko Dembele). Those three in particular have got moments in them and that's what they've had throughout their careers. Obviously, Poku has come from Peterborough.

“Dembele has had a couple of moves. They've got dangerous moments in them, without a doubt. Whether that's what they base the team around, we'll have to wait and see. But we know about all those players and the different threats that they pose.”

