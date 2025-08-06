Where are they now? The Preston North End XI which beat QPR on 2018/19 opening day

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:43 BST
Preston North End playersplaceholder image
Preston North End players | CameraSport - Rich Linley
The Championship season starts this week

Preston North End head to Queens Park Rangers for their opening game of the 2025/26 campaign.

It’s a trip to Loftus Road for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, seven years on from the Lilywhites hosting the Rs at Deepdale - to kick off the 2018/19 season.

That afternoon, a 50th minute looping header from Alan Browne proved enough for Alex Neil’s side to edge the visitors one-nil.

It’s fair to say plenty has changed at Deepdale since that day. We take a look at the PNE men who featured and what they’re up to now...

Starting XI

Declan Rudd: Goalkeeping coach at former club Norwich City’s academy.

Darnell Fisher: Forced to retire in October 2023 after a serious knee injury.

Tom Clarke: Defender specific coach at Sheffield United.

Ben Davies: Still at Rangers but linked with a permanent move to Birmingham.

Andrew Hughes: The one starter that day who remains at PNE.

Ben Pearson: Remains at Stoke City - has two years left on his deal there.

Alan Browne: Gearing up for his first season as a Premier League player, at Sunderland.

Josh Harrop: Has been at PFA pre-season after playing in the Baller League UK.

Tom Barkhuizen: The winger recently completed a move to Barrow.

Callum Robinson: Still at Cardiff City and came off the bench last weekend.

Louis Moult: The striker made the move to Crewe last month.

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson: Made captain of Huddersfield Town after signing this summer.

Paul Gallagher: Will be looking for his next coaching challenge. Co-commentates reguarly for BBC Lancashire.

Daryl Horgan: The Irish winger has been back at Dundalk since 2023.

