Preston North End players | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The Championship season starts this week

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End head to Queens Park Rangers for their opening game of the 2025/26 campaign.

It’s a trip to Loftus Road for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, seven years on from the Lilywhites hosting the Rs at Deepdale - to kick off the 2018/19 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That afternoon, a 50th minute looping header from Alan Browne proved enough for Alex Neil’s side to edge the visitors one-nil.

It’s fair to say plenty has changed at Deepdale since that day. We take a look at the PNE men who featured and what they’re up to now...

Starting XI

Declan Rudd: Goalkeeping coach at former club Norwich City’s academy.

Darnell Fisher: Forced to retire in October 2023 after a serious knee injury.

Tom Clarke: Defender specific coach at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Davies: Still at Rangers but linked with a permanent move to Birmingham.

Andrew Hughes: The one starter that day who remains at PNE.

Ben Pearson: Remains at Stoke City - has two years left on his deal there.

Alan Browne: Gearing up for his first season as a Premier League player, at Sunderland.

Josh Harrop: Has been at PFA pre-season after playing in the Baller League UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barkhuizen: The winger recently completed a move to Barrow.

Callum Robinson: Still at Cardiff City and came off the bench last weekend.

Louis Moult: The striker made the move to Crewe last month.

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson: Made captain of Huddersfield Town after signing this summer.

Paul Gallagher: Will be looking for his next coaching challenge. Co-commentates reguarly for BBC Lancashire.

Daryl Horgan: The Irish winger has been back at Dundalk since 2023.

Your next PNE read: 'Agreement reached' for teen striker to join North End