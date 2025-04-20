QPR star hit with three-game ban for incident officials missed against Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers forward Paul Smyth has been banned for three games, following an incident in Good Friday’s clash at Preston North End.
The Northern Irishman, who came off the bench at half-time in the Rs’ eventual 2-1 win, has been suspended due to violent conduct. Camera footage showed Smyth appearing to punch PNE midfielder Mads Frokjaer in the ribs, after grappling with the Dane.
A statement from the Football Association, on Sunday, read: ‘Paul Smyth has been suspended for three matches following an incident in the EFL Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End on Friday, 18 April.
‘The forward’s behaviour around the 56th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera, and the FA subsequently alleged that it constitutes violent conduct. Paul Smyth has admitted this charge and accepted the automatic three-match penalty’.
