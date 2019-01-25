Professional contract for Preston North End teenager Adam O'Reilly

Preston Norrth End midfielder Adam O'Reilly has signed his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old, who made his PNE first-team debut against Aston Villa in December, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2021.

Adam O'Reilly in action for PNE's Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup win against Norwich at Deepdale on Tuesday night

O'Reilly has followed in the footsteps in Alan Browne in that they started out at the same club, Ringmahon Rangers, in Cork.

He joined North End in November in 2016 and has been a regular in the youth team since then - he skippered the Under-18s and scored in their FA Youth Cup victory over Norwich City in midweek.

Last season, O'Reilly made the bench for the Championship clash with Wolves and earlier this term was an unused substitute against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup.

The attacking midfielder's big moment came in the latter stages of the 1-1 with Villa on December 29 when he came on as sub for Graham Burke.

O'Reilly has been caped by the Republic of Ireland at various age groups, playing in the Under-17s European Championships last summer.

His is the third new contract announcement made by Preston in the last 24 hours, with Paul Gallagher and Josh Earl also signing new terms.