Preston North End vs Wrexham LIVE confirmed team news and starting XIs as visitors make 11 changes
Preston North End face Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.
The Lilywhites saw off Barrow away from home in round one, and now welcome Phil Parkinson’s side to Lancashire. It’s the first competitive meeting between PNE and the Red Dragons for more than 25 years.
Wrexham produced a remarkable late comeback in the first round of the competition, with Ollie Palmer’s last gasp brace taking it to penalties against Hull City. After a 3-3 draw in north Wales, the home side ran out winners in the shootout.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game with confidence high, having beaten Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the last two matches. They are now looking to make it three wins from three on home soil.
You can follow updates of the action below!
LIVE: Preston North End vs Wrexham
Wrexham Team News
11 changes for the visitors.
PNE Team News
Full debuts for Dobbin and Jebbison!
Eight changes from Saturday.
Valentin, Devine and Hughes stay in.
Round Two...
The third round draw will take place after Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, on Wednesday evening.
Phil Parkinson pre-match
"We will make changes,” he said. “I'm sure Preston will - but those changes will be based on the team I feel is going to get us a result.
“Leading up to this first international break, it is a bit of a line in the sand period because it is all about getting as many players ready as possible and getting everybody minutes.
"We made changes against Hull. It was a very entertaining game and a lot of the lads did well. It is a chance again for other players, not just to get us through to the next round but to stake a claim for the weekend.”
He added: "Preston have had a good start, a great win at the weekend against Ipswich. They are an established Championship club and it will be a great test for us, similar to the Hull game. We are going there all out to get through."
What is Paul Heckingbottom expecting?
“It depends what personnel they pick,” said the PNE boss. “If they play Kieffer Moore up top, they're going to use Kieffer Moore. If they play Broadhead up top and Ryan Hardie, it'll be a different style. So it depends... the squad's huge. They've made changes, they've made a lot of signings - I haven't got a clue which way Phil's going to go.”
Good evening!
Welcome along to our live text coverage of tonight’s cup clash...
Team news from both camps here!
