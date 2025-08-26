"We will make changes,” he said. “I'm sure Preston will - but those changes will be based on the team I feel is going to get us a result.

“Leading up to this first international break, it is a bit of a line in the sand period because it is all about getting as many players ready as possible and getting everybody minutes.

"We made changes against Hull. It was a very entertaining game and a lot of the lads did well. It is a chance again for other players, not just to get us through to the next round but to stake a claim for the weekend.”