Preston North End vs Watford LIVE team news, starting lineups and score updates
Preston North End are back at Deepdale for Championship action, as they host Watford.
It’s the Lilywhites’ eight match of the campaign, with tonight’s clash and Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Burnley to come before the second international break. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing day at The Den - where PNE were beaten 3-1 by Millwall last weekend.
As for Watford, it’s been a bright start to 2024/25 under head coach Tom Cleverley. The Hornets, who were tipped to struggle ahead of the season starting, have 13 points on the board. Preston will feel they owe Watford one, after last year’s second half capitulation resulted in a 1-5 thrashing.
You can follow the build-up, match updates and reaction, right here!
PNE vs Watford LIVE
Pre-match reading
Plenty here, from PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom...
Early team news
For PNE, Ched Evans and Patrick Bauer will remain sidelined while Sam Greenwood serves the second of his three match suspension. Milutin Osmajic should be available, as there has been no confirmed outcome of his FA charge yet - despite the striker having accepted it.
Watford should welcome back Ryan Andrews, but Jeremy Ngakia and Daniel Bachmann are expected to miss out - along with longer-term absentees Francisco Sierralta and Kevin Keben. Watford will also need to assess Festy Ebosele and Yasser Larouci, who were forced off the pitch on Saturday.
Good evening!
Welcome along to our live, online coverage of tonight’s Championship clash at Deepdale - as PNE host Watford.
There are two more to go for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, before the second international break. A win tonight would be a massive boost for everyone, after Saturday’s disappointment in the capital.
You’d hope and expect to see a response from the players, but it’ll be a tricky test against a Watford team who’ve started the season positively.
Kick-off at quarter-to-eight, so we’ll have the confirmed starting lineups, right here, at 18:45... in the meantime, you can have a read of our predicted PNE XI for this one!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.