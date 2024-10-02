PNE vs Watford | Camera Sport/Getty Images

All the action from Deepdale tonight as PNE host the Hornets

Preston North End are back at Deepdale for Championship action, as they host Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the Lilywhites’ eight match of the campaign, with tonight’s clash and Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Burnley to come before the second international break. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are looking to bounce back from a hugely disappointing day at The Den - where PNE were beaten 3-1 by Millwall last weekend.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for Watford, it’s been a bright start to 2024/25 under head coach Tom Cleverley. The Hornets, who were tipped to struggle ahead of the season starting, have 13 points on the board. Preston will feel they owe Watford one, after last year’s second half capitulation resulted in a 1-5 thrashing.

You can follow the build-up, match updates and reaction, right here!