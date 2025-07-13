General view inside the stadium | Getty Images

Liverpool make the trip to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon

Preston North End host Premier League champions Liverpool this afternoon for pre-season football.

It’s the Reds’ first run out of the summer and the second for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with them having edged Chorley 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Prior to kick-off, tributes will be paid to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva with supporters asked to be in their seats by 2:50pm.

New signings could feature for the first time in both camps, with Daniel Jebbison having linked up with PNE in the week.

For Liverpool, their £116m recruit Florian Wirtz looks set for run out number one along with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

You can follow all the action from Deepdale with us below.