Preston North End vs Liverpool LIVE team news, starting XI and updates from friendly
Preston North End host Premier League champions Liverpool this afternoon for pre-season football.
It’s the Reds’ first run out of the summer and the second for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, with them having edged Chorley 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Prior to kick-off, tributes will be paid to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva with supporters asked to be in their seats by 2:50pm.
New signings could feature for the first time in both camps, with Daniel Jebbison having linked up with PNE in the week.
For Liverpool, their £116m recruit Florian Wirtz looks set for run out number one along with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.
You can follow all the action from Deepdale with us below.
Preston North End vs Liverpool LIVE
Good afternoon!
Welcome along to our live coverage of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly at Deepdale!
Team news to come very shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.