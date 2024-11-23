Preston North End vs Derby County LIVE team news, starting lineups and updates
Another international break has passed and it’s back to Championship action, as Preston North End host Derby County this afternoon.
There has been torrential rainfall in Lancashire, which saw Blackburn Rovers’ home encounter with Portsmouth postponed, but the Deepdale clash is set to go ahead. And for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the aim is to pick up far more points over the next batch of games.
After the dire defeat to Portsmouth prior to the break, PNE headed into the latest round of fixtures in 20th spot - a position Heckingbottom believes is false, but one he knows must change. Today, North End entertain a Rams side who’ve settled well back in the second tier, under boss Paul Warne.
Early team news
There are some players who will definitely miss out this afternoon - and some who are doubtful.
Welcome along to our online coverage of today’s match between PNE and Derby, at a damp Deepdale to say the least!
It’s been chucking it down all day but the game is set to go ahead - and it’s a big one for North End, who find themselves at the wrong end of the table.
