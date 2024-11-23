Deepdale | Getty Images

PNE host Derby County in the Championship this afternoon

Another international break has passed and it’s back to Championship action, as Preston North End host Derby County this afternoon.

There has been torrential rainfall in Lancashire, which saw Blackburn Rovers’ home encounter with Portsmouth postponed, but the Deepdale clash is set to go ahead. And for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the aim is to pick up far more points over the next batch of games.

After the dire defeat to Portsmouth prior to the break, PNE headed into the latest round of fixtures in 20th spot - a position Heckingbottom believes is false, but one he knows must change. Today, North End entertain a Rams side who’ve settled well back in the second tier, under boss Paul Warne.

You can follow all of the action from today’s clash, right here!