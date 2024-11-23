Preston North End 1-1 Derby County RECAP and highlights as drab draw played out at Deepdale
The Lilywhites were back on home soil for their first match back post-international break, looking to bounce back from the dismal defeat at Portsmouth a fortnight ago - and push themselves up the Championship table. Rain had hammered down all morning in Lancashire, but it was game on and all the signs were there that this would be a scrap.
In Derby, the hosts were taking on a team with only one defeat in their last seven games - and who occupied 12th spot heading into the contest. Both Paul's - Heckingbottom and Warne - packed their midfields from the start and left plenty of attacking prowess on the bench. On a skiddy, yet also sticky Deepdale surface, passes required both conviction and care.
Preston's boss pre-match had outlined his appetite to get the winning feeling back and on 23 minutes, his side hit the front. North End had fared better in the match than the Rams and the first piece of real quality, from Sam Greenwood, broke the deadlock. Andrew Hughes' cross from the left had whip on it and the Leeds United loan man stooped low, to guide home a perfectly placed header.
Advantage North End mid way through the first half. But, another thing Heckingbottom had spoken about on Thursday was 'really loose' moments' from his team. Just before the half-hour mark, the visitors were level - out of nothing. Free-kicks are a strong weapon for Derby and when Eiran Cashin rose highest to win the first header, Jerry Yates peeled away and finished from close range.
Attendance: 16,646 (3,363 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Ledson (Osmajic 46'), Whiteman (Holmes 88'), Kesler-Hayden, McCann, Greenwood (Keane 79'), Riis (Frokjaer 73') PNE unused subs: Cornell, Best, Thordarson, Bowler, Okkels.
FULL TIME: PNE 1-1 Derby County
First half goals from Sam Greenwood and Jerry Yates, followed by a dull second half.
90' Added time (1-1)
Six additional minutes to be played.
86' Captain makes way (1-1)
Holmes on for Whiteman.
84' Derby sub (1-1)
Jerry Yates makes way for James Collins.
77' Dragged wide (1-1)
Adams doesn’t catch his effort from 18 yards right and it’s comfortably off target.
Will Keane now on for Sam Greenwood.
75' Second PNE sub (1-1)
Frokjaer is on for Riis.
69' Wild effort (1-1)
Riis tries his luck from 30 yards but it’s blasted over the crossbar.
64' Air shot (1-1)
Potts’ cross from the right is knocked back across goal by Kesler-Hayden, but Osmajic fails to connect with the ball as he tries a shot on the swivel. He could’ve set the ball back for Emil Riis to hit.
60' First Derby change (1-1)
Kane Wilson replaces Dajaune Brown.
55' Shots blocked (1-1)
McCann and Kesler-Hayden both try their luck from the edge of the box, but Derby throw bodies in front of both efforts.
One change was made by Paul Heckingbottom at the break - Osmajic on for Ledson.
HT: PNE 1-1 Derby County
North End hit the front after 23 minutes through Sam Greenwood’s perfectly placed header, but Jerry Yates levelled for Derby just before the half-hour mark.
43' Flag up (1-1)
Potts heads just wide from close range but the flag is up. Moments earlier Greenwood saw a fierce drive from 20 yards pushed away by the Derby goalkeeper.
30' GOAL! PNE 1-1 Derby
The ball loops up in PNE’s box and Jerry Yates head home, after getting free.
27' Corner forced (1-0)
Potts sees his cross from the byline blocked behind. Whiteman swings the corner in from the right, but it’s headed clear by Phillips.
23' GOAL! PNE 1-0 Derby
Greenwood with a perfectly placed header from the cross of Hughes. It looped into the far right corner. North End lead!
16' Corner forced (0-0)
Storey has started the game positively and his deep, searching cross is put behind for a corner after some indecision from Phillips.
It is the Derby fans who are making the noise, but on the pitch Preston are enjoying more territory and possession. The Rams have been fairly sloppy so far.
10' Driven shot saved (0-0)
North End have been alive to most things and are winning their 50/50s pretty well. Kesler-Hayden has just seen a powerful, driven shot from 20 yards held well by Zetterstrom in the Derby goal.
5' Battling start (0-0)
Tackles have gone in hard and it’s been an aggressive start to the game from both teams.
Players are having to put that little bit extra on their passes, with the ball not travelling too well along the surface. It might be a day to bypass the midfield, on a day not too suited to cute, passing football.
North End look as though they are a 3-4-1-2 out of possession, with Brad Potts pushing on and Jordan Storey moving over to right back when they do have the ball.
