The Lilywhites were back on home soil for their first match back post-international break, looking to bounce back from the dismal defeat at Portsmouth a fortnight ago - and push themselves up the Championship table. Rain had hammered down all morning in Lancashire, but it was game on and all the signs were there that this would be a scrap.

In Derby, the hosts were taking on a team with only one defeat in their last seven games - and who occupied 12th spot heading into the contest. Both Paul's - Heckingbottom and Warne - packed their midfields from the start and left plenty of attacking prowess on the bench. On a skiddy, yet also sticky Deepdale surface, passes required both conviction and care.

Preston's boss pre-match had outlined his appetite to get the winning feeling back and on 23 minutes, his side hit the front. North End had fared better in the match than the Rams and the first piece of real quality, from Sam Greenwood, broke the deadlock. Andrew Hughes' cross from the left had whip on it and the Leeds United loan man stooped low, to guide home a perfectly placed header.

Advantage North End mid way through the first half. But, another thing Heckingbottom had spoken about on Thursday was 'really loose' moments' from his team. Just before the half-hour mark, the visitors were level - out of nothing. Free-kicks are a strong weapon for Derby and when Eiran Cashin rose highest to win the first header, Jerry Yates peeled away and finished from close range.