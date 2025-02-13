New technology for seven FA Cup fifth round ties but not Preston North End vs Burnley

PNE will play Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s fifth round FA Cup clash at home to Burnley will see VAR used at Deepdale.

Semi-automated offside technology will be trialed during the fifth round at the seven matches hosted by Premier League grounds, but not at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is to introduce it in the Premier League before the current campaign finishes. It has been delayed due to ‘teething problems in the testing process’ according to The Guardian. SAOT was used in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and earned mixed reviews.

It’s PNE vs Burnley in the FA Cup fifth round | Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

However, the technology is described as ‘refined’ with effectiveness said to be ‘improved considerably’ in the past month. Approval has been given by PMGOL chief, Howard Webb, and Premier League CEO, Tony Scholes - who previously worked at PNE.

Scholes recently said: “I have to confess, given the difficulties that we had over the first few months of the season I had severe doubts. But the progress made over the last four to six weeks has been significant. We believe we’re going to be adopting the best system and the most accurate system.”

A offside decision was at the heart of Preston’s goalless draw at Burnley towards the start of the league campaign. Emil Riis finished off a smart free-kick routine emphatically but North End saw the goal ruled out, despite the Dane clearly being a couple of yards onside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good one for the fans.”

PNE host the Clarets in the Championship this weekend and the two Lancashire rivals will then meet again, at Deepdale, just two weeks later. Fifth round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, 1 March and Sunday, 2 March with full broadcast details and schedules still to be confirmed.

“Good draw, home draw, always happy,” said Heckingbottom. “A derby as well, which adds a little bit of spice so yeah, good draw, good one for the fans and we'll be looking forward to it.

“We watched the draw but all our attention, all our focus was on (Norwich City) and it'll be the league until we play them in a few weeks’ time.”

Winners in the fifth round will receive a further £225,000 with PNE having already collected £235,000 from their wins over Charlton Athletic and Wycome Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Cup fifth round ties: Bournemouth vs Wolves, Aston Villa vs Cardiff, Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Man City vs Plymouth, Man United vs Fulham, Newcastle vs Brighton, Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich, Preston North End vs Burnley