Preston North End's first-choice goalkeeper is at risk of missing their match with Sheffield United.

Early injury news before the press conferences ahead of Preston North End v Sheffield United in the EFL Championship.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann (calf), Layton Stewart (thigh) and Freddie Woodman (muscle injury) could all miss the opening game of the season. McCann suffered an injury towards the end of 2024/25, which put him out for the remaining five games. That is said to have flared up again over the summer and PNE are taking a cautious approach with the Northern Ireland international.

Goalkeeper Woodman would represent the biggest blow, as he is Ryan Lowe’s first-choice between the sticks. He was due to start against Salford City last week, but withdrew during the warm-up. A muscle injury was then reported by Lowe. Woodman will be assessed over the week, but PNE’s manager isn’t concerned about the absence being long-term.

“Against Salford, he didn’t feel too good,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post. “And then, obviously in training he felt a muscle. So, we’ve had it assessed - it’s nothing too major, but we have obviously got to wrap him up in a bit of cotton wool if you like. He is telling me he will be available, but what we have got to do is monitor him. We will monitor the player, not the injury, if that makes sense. If he is feeling fine and good, we’ll keep an open mind to it. I am confident we can make sure he’s available for the Sheffield United game.”

Striker Stewart missed the Fiorentina and Salford clashes due to a thigh strain, but was set to return to training towards the end of last week. As for McCann, he is a doubt having played no part in North End's pre-season schedule. Doubts: Ali McCann, Freddie Woodman and Layton Stewart.

Sheffield United team news

New summer signing Kieffer Moore is a doubt, after taking a knock in training last week. Sam McCallum was also absent in the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday, because of a tight hamstring. But, he should be ‘okay’ to play. Goalkeeper Ivo Grbic only returned to training last Thursday and so wasn't in their match day squad.

Another one of their new recruits, Jamie Shackleton, limped off against Rotherham United at the end of July. He will miss the start of the season, and is expected to remain on the sidelines for one month. Forward Will Osula, meanwhile, has arrived in Newcastle to complete his Magpies medical. A move to St James Park could be confirmed before kick-off on Friday night.

"There's been talk... Will's been out because of his concussion,” said Wilder. “There's been a lot of noise, we'll just have to wait and see on that one. We're a club in a position that has to be careful we don't stifle opportunities for young players to go to huge Premier League clubs - and if there is interest we make sure we get the best possible price.

“It's quite difficult to hold on to players when Premier League clubs come knocking. That attraction of the Premier League and a couple of quid is too difficult to turn down." Out: Will Osula and Jamie Shackleton. Doubt: Kieffer Moore, Sam McCallum and Ivo Grbic.