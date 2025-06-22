Every Championship done deal so far this summer - including PNE and their rivals.placeholder image
Every Championship done deal so far this summer - including PNE and their rivals. | Ian Robinson

All 27 Championship done deal so far this summer - including Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City arrivals

By Pepe Lacey
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

PNE have made five new signings so far this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time adding to his squad this summer, with five new faces already arriving through the doors at Deepdale.

Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen got the ball rolling, with the duo making the moves from Stoke City and Leicester City respectively.

Right-back Pol Valentin completed a free-transfer switch from Sheffield Wednesday before the Lilywhites sealed the signing of Charlton Athletic’s Thierry Small earlier this month.

Business hasn’t stopped there, though, for PNE, who announced the arrival of striker Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth for the 2025-26 campaign.

With five new faces arriving at Deepdale, North End have been one of the busiest sides in the Championship so far this summer.

Here is every done deal completed by Heckingbottom’s men as well as their second tier rivals during the close season.

Bournemouth - PNE (loan)

1. Daniel Jebbison

Bournemouth - PNE (loan) | Getty Images

Plymouth - Bristol City (undisclosed)

2. Adam Randell

Plymouth - Bristol City (undisclosed) | Getty Images

Ipswich - Swansea (free)

3. Cameron Burgess

Ipswich - Swansea (free) | Getty Images

Crystal Palace - Norwich (free)

4. Louie Moulden

Crystal Palace - Norwich (free) Photo: Pete Norton

