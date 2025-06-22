Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time adding to his squad this summer, with five new faces already arriving through the doors at Deepdale.
Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen got the ball rolling, with the duo making the moves from Stoke City and Leicester City respectively.
Right-back Pol Valentin completed a free-transfer switch from Sheffield Wednesday before the Lilywhites sealed the signing of Charlton Athletic’s Thierry Small earlier this month.
Business hasn’t stopped there, though, for PNE, who announced the arrival of striker Daniel Jebbison on loan from Bournemouth for the 2025-26 campaign.
With five new faces arriving at Deepdale, North End have been one of the busiest sides in the Championship so far this summer.
Here is every done deal completed by Heckingbottom’s men as well as their second tier rivals during the close season.
