The latest transfer headlines involving PNE as summer business continues.

PNE announced the arrival of their fifth summer addition on Saturday, with striker Daniel Jebbison making the move from Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has penned a season long-loan deal at Deepdale after making 21 appearances for the Cherries last term - 16 of which came in the Premier League.

With the Canadian international the latest through the door, manager Paul Heckingbottom has also strengthened his squad with the additions of Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Thierry Small and Pol Valentin.

But business won’t stop there for North End, with plenty of names being linked with a move to Deepdale. The same applies to their Championship competition, some of whom are reportedly chasing Preston’s previous Player of the Year in Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has revealed that Middlesbrough are looking to pursue a deal for the Aston Villa youth product. The report claims Unai Emery’s men would be open to selling Kesler-Hayden in the window, for pure profit to aid their PSR.

It has been suggested that the Premier League outfit have valued the promising full-back at £3million, despite penning a long-term deal at Villa Park one year ag. PNE’s 2024-25 POTY is also said to be on the radar of Coventry City and Southampton.

After an impressive season-long loan at Deepdale, which saw him score two goals and rack up 51 appearances, Kesler-Hayden insisted he loved his time in Lancashire but admitted his future is out of his hands.

He told the Lancashire Post in May: ‘I think it depends... if I was coming to the end of my contract there, then I'd probably have more say. But the reality is I'm not. So while you're in the contract, obviously there's not too much that I can do and it's just up to them on my future and what that holds... we'll see.”

Lewis O’Brien latest

Two new Championship clubs have entered the race to sign Lewis O’Brien, who has been linked with PNE on plenty of occasions. Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed Birmingham City and Southampton are the latest sides to register an interest in the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

The 26-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Swansea, was tipped with a move to Deepdale in January, but a switch never materialised. Reports since have suggested that O’Brien is still wanted by PNE, although Hull City, the Swans, Wrexham and even Valencia are also named as suitors.

The former Huddersfield Town man is heading into the final 12 months of his current deal at the City Ground.

