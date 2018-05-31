Preston to host Burnley in pre-season friendly at Deepdale

Preston North End will welcome Burnley to Deepdale in a pre-season friendly.
Alex Neil’s side will face the Premier League outfit on Monday, July 23, in a 7.45pm kick-off.
It is the second summer fixture to be confirmed with PNE beginning their preparations for the new campaign at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 7, a 3pm kick-off.
North End and the Clarets also met in a friendly ahead of last season with Sean Maguire scoring on his Lilywhites debut in a 2-1 defeat.
This year’s game will be the final one for Sean Dyche’s side, who finished seventh in the top flight, before the begin their Europa League campaign.