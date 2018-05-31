Preston to host Burnley in pre-season friendly at Deepdale

Preston North End will welcome Burnley to Deepdale in a pre-season friendly.

Alex Neil’s side will face the Premier League outfit on Monday, July 23, in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sean Maguire celebrates scoring on his PNE debut last July

It is the second summer fixture to be confirmed with PNE beginning their preparations for the new campaign at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 7, a 3pm kick-off.

North End and the Clarets also met in a friendly ahead of last season with Sean Maguire scoring on his Lilywhites debut in a 2-1 defeat.

This year’s game will be the final one for Sean Dyche’s side, who finished seventh in the top flight, before the begin their Europa League campaign.