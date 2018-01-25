Preston striker Jordan Hugill given all clear after bang on the head

Preston striker Jordan Hugill has been cleared to resume training after getting a bang on the head in last week’s draw with Birmingham.

Hugill was substituted in the second half amid fears he had suffered concussion.

After being examined by a doctor earlier this week, he was able to train yesterday.

PNE manager Alex Neil said: “I didn’t think visibly he looked in distress but once the medical professionals told me he was a concern and that I should take him off, then it was a no-brainer because I would not risk anybody.

“He has been assessed by the doctor, gone back to see him, the doctor does what he does to make sure he is okay.

“Jordan is back in training, he is fine.”

Had Hugill suffered a bout of concussion or been knocked out, there is a strict protocol in place in terms of players having time to rest and recover.

Said Neil: “If a doctor feels a player has been concussed or knocked out at any point, there is protocol in place in terms of time.

“But Jordan didn’t lose consciousness at any time, what happened was that he got a dunk to the head.

“What we did was to take the necessary precautions.”

It might be that Hugill does not start Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Sheffield United, with Louis Moult vying for a start after making his debut from the bench last week.

Neil is hoping that the next few days can deliver some good news on the injury front.

Right-back Darnell Fisher is close to returning after a hip problem and the injury which kept Ben Pearson out against Birmingham is not long term.

However, Ben Davies is set to miss out this weekend after getting a hamstring injury last Saturday.

Some of the first-team squad including Fisher and Tommy Spurr, played the first half of a bounce game against AFC Fylde at the training ground yesterday.

Said Neil: “Darnell is a lot nearer now – we had a game when some of them got minutes in.

“I’m hoping that by the time we get to Saturday or certainly Tuesday, we should have the majority of our players back barring Sean Maguire and Ben Davies.

“I think Ben Davies might take a bit of time but it won’t be a long one.

“He got it half-an-hour into the Birmingham game and we had to take him off.”

Meanwhile, North End have been allocated a further 500 tickets for the Sheffield United clash.

The initial 2,393 allocation has been sold and the Blades have given them a block of seats in the upper tier above the main away section.

PNE have filled 23 coaches for the trip to South Yorkshire and places are still available.