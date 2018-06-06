Preston sign former Ipswich keeper Michael Crowe

Preston North End have made former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Michael Crowe their second signing of the summer.

Crowe is to join the Lilywhites on a two-year contract from July 1, moving on a Bosman at the end of his current deal at Ipswich.

He will provide cover for Declan Rudd and Chris Maxwell, his arrival set to allow Mathew Hudson to go out on loan to get first-team experience.

Born in London and brought up in Norway, Crowe came through the ranks at Ipswich.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for the Tractor Boys last season but didn't make a first-team appearance.

He's previously had loan spells with non-league clubs Woking and Braintree.

Crowe said: "I am super excited to be here, things have happened quickly.

"I was a bit nervous at the start of the summer that it might take a bit of time to get things finalised but the club have come in and been good.

"Everything has gone smoothly, so I am looking forward to getting going."

Crowe follows Ryan Ledson into the Deepdale arrivals lounge, midfielder Ledson having signed from Oxford United in May.