Preston secure transfer deadline day signing of Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha

Preston North End have snapped-up their second Manchester City youngster of the week by signing Lukas Nmecha.

LIVE: Follow all the Preston North End deadline day news as it happens

Lukas Nmecha

The 19-year-old striker moves to Deepdale on a season-long loan, joining his City team-mate Brandon Barker who made the same switch on Tuesday night.

North End beat off some stiff competition for the teenager's services, with Aston Villa, Leeds, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion believed to have wanted him.

Born in Germany, Nmecha's family moved to England when he was a boy and he has represented England at five different age levels.

He has been in City's academy for a decade and broke into their first-team squad in the last few months.

Lukas Nmecha celebrates Manchester City's penalty shoot-out win against Leicester last December

Nmecha's first-team debut came against Leicester City in the League Cup last December, with him twice appearing as a substitute in the Premier League at the end of last season.

North End boss Alex Neil said: "We have been targeting this for a while now. I believe we have signed one of the brightest centre forwards in the country at his age group.

"Manchester City have got really high hopes for him. He has spent the last six months training with their first team and we have managed to persuade him that the next stage of his development is to come and play for Preston North End.

"I think it a huge compliment of what we are trying to do and hopefully this will be a mutually beneficial move for both parties.”

Nmecha said: "Alex Neil has been a big part of my decision to sign.

"He is very passionate about the game and I am excited by the style of play that the club have been playing.

“This season we can go a long way. We play great football and I am here to add goals to the team. I am here to develop and give the club the best I can.”

He will wear the No.45 shirt at North End and will be in the squad to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, subject to the relevant clearance being received.