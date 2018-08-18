Preston's Paul Gallagher should have been sent off and decision could have changed game says Stoke boss Gary Rowett

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett believes Paul Gallagher should have sent off after raising an arm to Joe Allen in Preston’s draw with the Potters.

The midfielder clashed with the Wales international shortly after the half hour mark, catching him with an elbow that enraged the visitors and left Allen with a cut to the nose.

There was no action forthcoming from referee Andrew Madley however, former Stoke player Gallagher going on to score a penalty in the 2-2 draw.

“It’s pretty obvious,” said Rowett.

“I’ve watched it again. It’s a blatant elbow. He catches him and it’s very, very dangerous and Joe is fortunate it’s only his nose.

“I’m not going to whinge and moan about it, but you would expect the officials to do their jobs and pick that up

“The game could have massively swung at that point.”

PNE boss Alex Neil on the other hand insisted an intentional elbow wasn’t in Gallagher’s make-up.

"Gally said at half time 'I did catch him gaffer, I didn't mean it. I put my hand up to protect myself and as he turned I have caught him in the side of the face',” Neil said.

"People will have a look at it and make their own judgement but I know the character of Paul Gallagher and know he won't go out with the intention of hurting anyone."