Preston's Greg Cunningham attracting interest from Cardiff

Cardiff are being linked with another move for Preston defender Greg Cunningham.

The Bluebirds had a bid turned down for the left back last August but have maintained their interest according to BBC Wales.

North End are in talks with Cunningham about extending his contract which only has a year to run.

The previous offer, believed to be around the £2 million mark, came around the time the Irishman suffered a serious hamstring injury at the start of last season.

He went on to make 21 appearances as Alex Neil’s side finished seventh in the Championship.

Now with time ticking on his PNE deal, Cardiff are could be looking to make Cunningham their first addition since promotion to the Premier League.

Since the end of the season, the 27-year-old has been on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.