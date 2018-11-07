Preston's goalscorer turned goalkeeper Paul Gallagher set for return to familiar territory at Bristol City

It will be back to the day job for Paul Gallagher when Preston face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Fresh from his stint as an emergency goalkeeper against Ipswich last week, Gallagher’s focus will be on a midfield role as PNE look to make it seven games unbeaten.

Whether that is a starter or from the bench this weekend, remains to be seen.

The 34-year-old has been a substitute in the last six games and a super-sub at that.

Three times he has come off the bench to score, taking his career goals tally to 98.

Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring with his first touch against Ipswich

Gallagher scored Preston’s equaliser at Ipswich with his first touch, then was pulling the gloves on two minutes later when Chris Maxwell was red-carded.

In recent weeks it has been Daniel Johnson getting the nod to start ahead of Gallagher.

The decision for North End manager Alex Neil is whether to go for a change or continue to use Gallagher as an impact player later in games.

“Gally has impacted so many games from the bench,” said Neil.

“He is probably unfortunate that he hasn’t played more minutes than he has done.

“DJ has been in the side and come into a bit of form.

“It is a real tussle in there for the shirt.”

Gallagher’s other two goals from the bench came against Aston Villa and Wigan.

Like at Ipswich, he scored with his first touch in the 3-3 draw with Villa last month.

He netted from the penalty spot against Wigan.

Gallagher’s one goal in a game he started this season came in August against Stoke at Deepdale.

In the last campaign he scored only twice in 23 starts and 11 sub appearances.

One of those goals came against Saturday’s opponents Bristol City, with him netting in a 2-1 victory.

The other time he found the net came against Leeds United at Deepdale in April, Gallagher scoring from the penalty spot.

