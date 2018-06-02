Preston’s Daryl Horgan plays for the Republic of Ireland in USA win

Preston winger Daryl Horgan played the final half an hour of the Republic of Ireland’s win over the USA on Saturday night.

Winning a third cap in Dublin and playing a role in the 2-1 win will be a welcome boost for a player who has found playing time hard to come by at Deepdale in recent months.

The 25-year-old made just five starts in the 2017-18 campaign and came off the bench 18 times.

At the Aviva Stadium he took the place of Graham Burke, a reported North End target with Peter Ridsdale, advisor to owner Trevor Hemmings, in attendance.

The Shamrock Rovers front man cancelled out Bobby Wood’s opener for the visitors before Alan Judge scored a stoppage time winner for Martin O’Neill’s side.

Having started against France last Monday, PNE’s player of the year Alan Browne was an unused substitute alongside Lilywhites team mate Greg Cunningham.

The left back missed out on a series of squads last season due to injury and won the last of his four senior caps back in 2013.