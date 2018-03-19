Preston's Callum Robinson ready for Republic of Ireland call

Preston’s Callum Robinson says he’s ready to play for the Republic of Ireland should the call come.

The versatile forward has declared his intention to play international football for Martin O’Neill’s side as he qualifies through a grandmother.

Robinson, who scored his fifth goal of the season in the 2-0 win at Sunderland on Saturday, has played at four age levels for England up to the Under-20s.

“I have made the approach, I wanted to put it out there that my grandma was Irish,” said the 23-year-old.

“My grandma died when my mum was nine, so we’ve been getting the documents sorted.

Suits you? Callum Robinson is hoping to wear green on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland.

“I’ve had a few of the lads in my ear about it with us having a lot of Irish players here.

“Hopefully one day it can happen, I get a call-up and go on to play for Ireland.

“In football you want to play at the highest level you can for club and country.

“Being able to play at full international level would be great.”

North End currently have three players away with Ireland ahead of the friendly in Turkey on Friday.

Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Daryl Horgan are part of the 25-man party.

Greg Cunningham was set to be involved but has missed out due to a hamstring injury.