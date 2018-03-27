Preston's Billy Bodin follows in father's footsteps after making Wales debut against Uruguay

Billy Bodin was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps after making his Wales debut in their defeat to Uruguay in China.

ALSO READ: PNE's Billy Bodin makes his Wales debut against Uruguay

The Preston forward replaced Sam Vokes for the final 23 minutes as Ryan Gigg’s side went down 1-0 in Nanning.

In making his first senior appearance for his country, Bodin emulated his father Paul who played 23 times for Wales in the early 1990s.

“It’s a massive achievement for me and my family,” the 26-year-old said.

“My dad will be really happy. He’s always wanted me to make my debut and I’m sure he’s pleased back home with the rest of my family.

“It was great to get a couple of minutes it’s just a shame that we didn’t get a result in the end.”

Edinson Cavani got the only goal of the game as Bodin came up against some big names of world football, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez joining the Paris Saint Germain man in attack.

“The staff played it down a little bit,” said Bodin.

“They’re obviously great players, some of the best in the world.

“To make my debut against players like that is great for me.

“It’s something I’ll learn from and remember for the rest of my career.”

Bodin will now return back to North End along with 'keeper Chris Maxwell, with both available for the Good Friday trip to Sheffield Wednesday.