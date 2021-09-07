PRESTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: General view inside the stadium as the Preston North End squad run out for the start of the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Brentford at Deepdale on April 10, 2021 in Preston, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Preston North End had a tough start to the campaign, losing against Hull City, Reading and Huddersfield, however they have since won their last two matches as they faced Peterborough United and Swansea City at Deepdale Stadium.

The Lilywhites have brought in the likes of Ali McCann, Matthew Olosunde and Josh Murphy this summer and Frankie McAvoy will be hoping his new signings can have a positive impact on his side.

Despite finishing comfortably in mid table last season, Preston are one of the favourites for relegation this time out.

Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4

Here are Preston’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their rivals...

Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1

Sky Bet - 14/1 William hill - 16/1 bet365 - 14/1

Sky Bet - 18/1 William Hill - 14/1 bet365 - 14/1

Sky Bet - 33/1 William Hill - 28/1 bet365 - 25/1

Sky Bet - 40/1 William Hill - 28/1 bet365 - 28/1

Sky Bet - 40/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1

Sky Bet - 50/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 33/1

Sky Bet - 50/1 William Hill - 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

Sky Bet - 50/1 William Hill - 40/1 bet365 - 50/1

Sky Bet - 66/1 William Hill - 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

Sky Bet - 80/1 William Hill - 40/1 bet365 - 40/1

Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill - 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill - 66/1 bet365 - 66/1

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 80/1 bet365 - 80/1

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 66/1 bet365 - 80/1

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 66/1 bet365 - 66/1

Sky Bet - 200/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 100/1 bet365 - 100/1

Sky Bet - 250/1 William Hill - 200/1 bet365 - 200/1

Sky Bet - 500/1 William Hill - 250/1 bet365 - 250/1