Preston North End's odds to be RELEGATED from the Sky Bet Championship following deadline day - compared to Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers
Here are the bookies odds for Preston North End to be relegated this season.
Preston North End had a tough start to the campaign, losing against Hull City, Reading and Huddersfield, however they have since won their last two matches as they faced Peterborough United and Swansea City at Deepdale Stadium.
The Lilywhites have brought in the likes of Ali McCann, Matthew Olosunde and Josh Murphy this summer and Frankie McAvoy will be hoping his new signings can have a positive impact on his side.
Despite finishing comfortably in mid table last season, Preston are one of the favourites for relegation this time out.
Here are Preston’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their rivals...