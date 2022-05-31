Preston North End's mammoth away day journies added up for upcoming Championship season

With the League One play-off final taking place a week earlier, there was just one question mark remaining for the Lilywhites – whether they would face a trip to Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town next season.

The City Ground is a traditional stadium whilst the John Smith’s Stadium is much more modern – and also a shorter trip to get to.

With Norwich City relegated from the Premier League next season, a club close to none others in the division, they face a minimum 100 mile round trip for every single one of their Championship games next season.

Preston North End fans celebrate away at Stoke City.

The 2022/23 season for North End is already being lauded as an enticing one, with so many local derbies on offer.

Blackpool survivied relegation this season and Blackburn Rovers’ attempts to secure promotion fell away after early promising signs, meaning both will be on the agenda for the upcoming campaign.

Joining them however are League One champions Wigan Athletic and former Premier League outfit Burnley, who relinquished 17th spot to Leeds United on the final day, ending six years in the top flight.

It has been seen as a Championship season that could be quite accomodating for PNE fans, despite their longest round trip taking them over 500 miles, to reach Norwich’s Carrow Road.

And there are 500 more on offer for those going to Swansea City.

In terms of short trips however there are multiple on offer, with Blackpool, Blackburn, Wigan and Burnley coming in at just 34, 28, 44 and 52 miles respectively.

For a London away day, there are four to choose from with Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Millwall also joined by relegated Watford.

In total, to follow Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites to every single game next season – excluding the cup competitions that could also add to the mileage – North End fans will be travelling 5,776 miles.

For reference, it is more than the distance between Deepdale and the east coast of America, Deepdale and the east coast of Canada and encompasses whole of China.