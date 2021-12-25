Preston North End’s Lilywhite Christmas Day in years gone by

97 years ago: In 1924, PNE played at Ewood Park on Christmas Day, faced Blackburn at Deepdale on Boxing Day then travelled to West Ham the following day for their third game in three days.

72 years ago: Charlie Wayman scored all four goals in PNE’s 4-1 win at QPR on Christmas Day, 1950. The two teams travelled north together and Preston won again the following day, this time by 1-0.

70 years ago: Bobby Foster became the ninth PNE player to make his debut on Christmas Day in a 2-0 win at Burnley.

