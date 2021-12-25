Preston North End’s Lilywhite Christmas Day in years gone by

Preston North End have played 40 times on Christmas Day in all...here are some of those games remembered.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 8:00 am

97 years ago: In 1924, PNE played at Ewood Park on Christmas Day, faced Blackburn at Deepdale on Boxing Day then travelled to West Ham the following day for their third game in three days.

72 years ago: Charlie Wayman scored all four goals in PNE’s 4-1 win at QPR on Christmas Day, 1950. The two teams travelled north together and Preston won again the following day, this time by 1-0.

70 years ago: Bobby Foster became the ninth PNE player to make his debut on Christmas Day in a 2-0 win at Burnley.

Charlie Wayman scored four goal on Christmas Day 1950

63 years ago: North End played their final game on Christmas Day in 1958, a 4-2 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

