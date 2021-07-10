Preston North End's friendly at Bamber Bridge postponed due to a waterlogged pitch - game moved behind closed doors

Heavy rain on Saturday morning and through lunchtime left standing water in two areas of the pitch at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Club officials from Brig and volunteers tried to sweep water off the pitch but at 2pm referee Martin Woods called the game off.

Pools of water had formed in both halves of the pitch on the touchline in front of the main stand.

Standing water is swept off the pitch at Bamber Bridge's Sir Tom Finney Stadium

It was a huge disappointment to fans who were looking forward to the first game played in front of PNE supporters since March 2020.

The game was a 1,300 sell-out, with fans having had to take a lateral flow Covid-19 test beforehand.

There was still action for the players though, the game moved to a different venue and played behind closed doors with a slightly later kick-off time.

On Sunday North End travel to St Andrew's in Scotland for a week's training camp.

During that time they will play St Johnstone on Tuesday night (7pm) and Celtic on Saturday (5.30pm).

Away fans are not allowed in both of the games north of the border due to Scottish government restrictions.

Bamber Bridge say details of refunds will be announced in due course.