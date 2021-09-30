Preston North End's former Crystal Palace and Sunderland striker to have hamstring surgery
Preston North End striker Connor Wickham is to have surgery to repair his damaged hamstring.
Wickham was injured just a few minutes into his full debut against Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup, having previously made one substitute appearance in the Championship.
He was caught from behind by a challenge when his leg was fully stretched, causing damage to the higher part of the hamstring in his right leg.
The 28-year-old former Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Ipswich centre-forward saw a specialist earlier in the week who confirmed that an operation was required.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference at Euxton on Thursday morning, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "Connor needs surgery. We don't know the time frame yet but we should find out that out later today or tomorrow..
"We are hoping the surgery can be done this week. It is in the hamstring area and we need to find out the full prognosis of it."
Wickham is on a four-month contract at North End, having trained with them as a trialist for a nearly a month in a bid to earn a deal.
He was released by Crystal Palace in the summer and PNE signed him outside the transfer window as a free agent.
On the injury front, Andrew Hughes' toe injury will be assessed to see whether he has a chance of making the game at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.
Hughes damaged his toe at Birmingham last weekend and needed a painkilling injection at half-time to get him through the second half.
The defender has since had the toe stitched and he's been on antibiotics.
He missed the midweek draw with Stoke City as a result.
McAvoy said: "We are hoping we can get Hughesy back in.
"It is a nasty toe injury to be honest, we are hopeful but need to wait and see."
