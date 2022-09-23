Preston North End youngster signs new three-year-deal after Carabao Cup games against Huddersfield and Wolves

The 17-year-old is having a whirlwind time in the first team picture, joining up with the first team squad and making his debut shortly after against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup.

The left back, who has been with the club since U12 level, sang the praises of manager Ryan Lowe for his unexpected rise through the ranks.

Speaking to PNE’s website, he said: "The last two months or so have been brilliant for me and I never really expected it to all come this quick but I'm really happy to get it over the line and I just want to continue trying to progress now.

Jacob Slater in action against Huddersfield Town. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson.

"I was playing with the youth team and then two weeks later I was making my debut for the first team.

"I think that's credit to the gaffer for giving young kids the pathway and they know now that they have got a manager that will play them if they are doing well and I think that Preston North End is a brilliant place for a young player to be."

Slater cuaght the eye of Lowe during a pre-season game for the academy team and the PNE boss is glad to have the young talent tied down.

He told the PNE website: "I'm really pleased for Jacob, credit to him and his family, he's burst on the scene from the youth team and he's come up and trained with us for large parts of the season and stood out fantastically well.

"He made his debut in the cup, was on the bench in the Championship and we feel he's got a decent career ahead of him at Preston North End, hence why we wanted to tie him down to a long-term contract.

"This is why we say to all the kids that they have to make a very good impression when the manager or the first team coaching staff are watching, you have to make sure you perform. Jacob did perform in that Charnock Richard game and ever since then he's been up with us and he's continued to progress on a daily basis and hasn't looked out of place.