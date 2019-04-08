Preston North End write open letter to fans to explain how Sheffield United fans were in the executive area of the Sir Tom Finney Stand

Preston North End have written an open letter to supporters to further explain how a group of Sheffield United supporters came to be in the executive area of the Sir Tom Finney Stand on Saturday.

The rowdy behaviour of those fans attracted plenty of comment, with four stewards having to be brought in to watch over them.

The letter, written by Peter Ridsdale and posted on the club's official website, read: "As many of you will be aware there were issues last Saturday with the behaviour of some away supporters who had bought commercial packages in the Greats' Room and were seated in the executive seating in the Sir Tom Finney Stand.

"We had been asked by Sheffield United to accommodate these customers and had been advised that they were know corporate customers of Sheffield United.

"Regrettably, circumstances dictated that our decision was wrong and the events that unfolded were unacceptable.

"At a meeting this morning we have taken steps to ensure that there will, to the best of our ability, be no repeat of these issues at any future match.

"We are very grateful for your support and hope that as a result of the action that we have taken you can continue to enjoy watching us in an appropriate environment.

"Once again on behalf of us all we apologise for the discomfort that you endured on Saturday."