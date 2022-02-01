Preston North End wing-back Brad Potts is ready for Millwall test at The Den

With the game in the 95th minute, Alan Browne played a weighted pass down the right wing for Potts to chase.

He managed to reach it and deliver a first-time cross into the box which Emil Riis caught perfectly on the volley to find the back of the net.

When Potts sat down to talk to the media at Euxton on Monday morning to look ahead to clash with Millwall, he was just about catching his breath.

Preston North End's Brad Potts in action at West Bromwich Albion

“I knew it was late on in the game but I didn’t realise at the time that we had reached the last attack of the game,” Potts told the Lancashire Post.

“When the ball came out to the right I had to run around Browney, at first I wasn’t sure who was going to make the pass and who was going to run.

“The manager has been going on about driving slides of the ball and that is what Browney did when he played it down the wing.

“He put it into space for me to run on to and while it probably went a but further than I hoped, I got to it.

Brad Potts during PNE's game against Bristol City

“To be fair, I prefer it when I’m running on to things like that rather than getting the ball at my dribbling with it.

“It was a good weight on the pass and with the cross it was about making sure it beat the first man and giving one of our attacking players a chance in the box.

“Fortunately it fell to Emil who is on fire at the moment and what a finish it was.

“It got us a draw and as I’ve always said if you can’t win the game, make sure you don’t lose it.”

Potts was on right wing-back duty at the weekend, as he has been for six of North End’s last seven matches – he missed the visit to Swansea through injury.

It is one he growing more accustomed to playing, helped by the fact Potts operated as a right-back early in his career.

Potts said: “When I first came through at Carlisle they used to play me at right-back in League One.

“That was because I was young and they didn’t want me in midfield straight away.

“So I’ve played right-back and right midfield before, with wing-back sort of in between the two.

“It’s a position which depends on the mind-set of your manager really.

“We know that our gaffer wants his wing-backs high up the pitch and being very much an attacking player.

“Other managers prefer you to sit in and be more secure at the back.

“Everyone wants to see attacking football so I think it is great how our manager wants to play.

“I still have to get back and defend, help the team that way, but it’s an attacking role at this club.”

Potts’ standing with the North End fans has risen since his positional change and Lowe’s appointment.

He seemed to get the rough end of the stick when it came to criticism from the stands earlier in the season.

Said Potts: “I’m thankful the manager gave me my chance but I still have to prove that I should be playing every week.

“I’ve enjoyed being back in the team and I want to carry on doing that.

“The more games I play, that helps my confidence which is a big thing for me.”

When the virus did the rounds of the PNE squad, the games against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion over Christmas were cancalled.

They were played over the last two midweeks, North End drawing 2-2 with the Blades and beating the Baggies 2-0. So another positive result from a night game would be most welcome.

Said Potts: “It’s been a busy period recently, we’ve been playing every midweek and there’s another one next week.

“We had to catch up after the matches were called off at Christmas and it is spells like this when having quite a big squad helps you.

“Every now and then the manager is able to freshen things up and bring a couple of players in.

“When you are playing all these games in quick succession, it is hard on your body and sometimes a quick breather is handy.

“It will be a tough game at Millwall, if you come away with something from there you have done well.

“Millwall are a big physical side and their ground can be hostile.

“We have to manage the situation well and try and do what we did at Stoke and West Bromwich recently."