Preston North End will pose first test for new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert

Paul Lambert’s first game as Ipswich boss will be against Preston North End at Portman Road next Saturday.

The 49-year-old, who left Stoke in the summer after their relegation to the Championship, takes over from Paul Hurst with Ipswich bottom of the table with just one league win this season.

Appointed on Saturday morning, he will be in the stands as caretaker boss Bryan Klug oversees the game against Millwall.

It is the third time Lambert will have faced PNE in his first game in a new job having done so with Blackburn Rovers and Wolves.